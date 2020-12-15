Leeds United vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa's side looking to arrest a worrying run of recent form.

Leeds have won just one of their last six Premier League games, and have won just one league game at Elland Road all season.

In their last Premier League game against West Ham United last Friday, things began really well for Leeds, when they took the lead through a Mateusz Klich penalty.

But soon after that, familiar troubles came back to haunt them. They conceded the equalizer after failing to defend a corner properly, allowing Thomas Soucek to score.

Angelo Ogbonna's winner was also a result of Leeds not being able to defend a set-piece adequately.

Newcastle, in 12th place, are three points above Leeds, who are 14th. The Magpies have also played a game less than Leeds this season.

In their last match, Newcastle United beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1, thanks to a late winner from Dwight Gayle.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

The past head-to-head record between these two is almost equal. Newcastle have beaten Leeds 39 times before, while Leeds have won this fixture 37 times. Only 18 draws have been played between these sides in 94 matches.

Leeds United form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Newcastle United form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Leeds United vs West Ham United Team News

The news from Leeds is that none of their injured players are ready to make their return to the first-team fold.

Bielsa, though, could make some changes to his starting XI. Young Jamie Shackleton looked impressive after coming on as a substitute against West Ham last week, and could be in contention for a start in this game.

Injuries: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Gaetano Berardi

Suspensions: None

For Newcastle United, both Paul Dummett and Martin Dubravka are closer to returning to full fitness, but aren't yet there. Following the COVID-19 scare at their training ground, the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser have not featured in training.

Injuries: Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka

Doubtful: Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser

Suspensions: None

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Probable XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ilian Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Matueusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Newcastle United predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle's strengths are perfectly suited for them to take advantage of the weaknesses that Leeds have in their squad.

We are predicting a narrow win for Newcastle, with the Magpies' goals coming off set-pieces.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Newcastle