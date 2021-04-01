Leeds United vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United are set to play host to Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Scott Parker's Fulham ten days ago at Craven Cottage. Goals from star striker Patrick Bamford and Brazilian winger Raphinha ensured victory for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen scored the consolation goal for Fulham.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. An own goal from midfielder Oliver Norwood and a late second-half goal from forward Hakim Ziyech sealed the deal for Chelsea.

Leeds United vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Leeds United have won three games and lost four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Leeds United beating Sheffield United 1-0. A late second-half goal from striker Patrick Bamford secured the win for Leeds United.

Leeds United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-L-L-W

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-L-L

Leeds United vs Sheffield United Team News

Leeds United

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Adam Forshaw. There are doubts over the availability of Spain internationals Rodrigo Moreno and Pablo Hernandez, as well as Scottish centre-back Liam Cooper.

Injured: Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Hernandez, Liam Cooper

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, centre-back Jack O'Connell, defender Jack Robinson and midfielder Jack Rodwell. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Enda Stevens, veteran striker Billy Sharp and centre-backs John Egan and Chris Basham.

Injured: Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell, Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson

Doubtful: John Egan, Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Phil Jagielka, Kean Bryan, Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Leeds United vs Sheffield United Prediction

Leeds United have enjoyed a good season so far, and sit 11th in the league table. Marcelo Bielsa's side have impressed with their attacking performances, with striker Patrick Bamford and winger Raphinha both in fine form.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league table. The Blades look all but certain to play in the Championship next season, and have a tough rebuilding job in their hands, having sacked talismanic manager Chris Wilder last month.

Sheffield United are low in confidence; Leeds United should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Sheffield United

