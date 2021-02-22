Leeds United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United host Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night, with both teams looking to get back to winning ways.

Southampton arrested an alarming slide with a decent performance against Chelsea in a game that ended 1-1.

Takumi Minamino opened the scoring in that game, with his second goal for the Saints since joining on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

However, a Mason Mount penalty ensured that Southampton went a seventh straight Premier League game without a win.

However, before that game, they had lost six in a row. Ralph Hasenhuttl will at least be glad for his side to stop that rut and pick up a point.

Leeds have lost their last two league games as well. After losing 4-2 to Arsenal last weekend, they also lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday night. An own goal from Illan Meslier was enough to decide that game.

💬 A game of fine margins, Marcelo gives his thoughts on the clash pic.twitter.com/UUIYIrCxxR — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 19, 2021

Marcelo Bielsa's side currently have 32 points from 24 games, two more than Southampton.

Neither of these teams are likely to be in the relegation dogfight come the business end of the season. However, both managers will want the points now to assure Premier League safety, and not have pressure at the end.

Leeds United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Leeds have won 45 of the previous 92 games that they have played against Southampton, losing 27 of those.

This will be the first league meeting between the two sides since Leeds' promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Leeds United form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Southampton form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Leeds United vs Southampton Team News

Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips is a big miss for Leeds, with the English midfielder sidelined due to a calf injury.

Leeds will also be without Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi, Ian Poveda and Robin Koch for this game.

Injured: Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi, Rodrigo, Ian Poveda, Robin Koch

Suspended: None

Southampton

Ibrahima Diallo, Theo Walcott and Kyle Walker-Peters are still ruled out for the Saints. However, they could have Stuart Armstrong back in their side to face Leeds on Tuesday.

Injured: Theo Walcott, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Southampton Predicted XIs

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Pascal Struijk; Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Ryan Bertrand; Mousa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino; Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond

Leeds United vs Southampton Prediction

Leeds are looking for a win to bounce back from two straight losses, but it won't be easy despite Southampton not winning in the league since early January.

That performance against Chelsea would have given them plenty of confidence. We are predicting that Southampton will go one better and win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-2 Southampton