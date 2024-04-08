Leeds United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2024

Leeds United will attempt to slot back into the top two as they welcome Sunderland to Elland Road on Tuesday.

Leeds United were handed their first defeat of 2024 by Coventry City on Saturday, with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright firing the Sky Blues to a 2-0 lead before Joel Piroe managed to pull one back for the Whites. It marked Leeds' first loss since a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on December 29.

Fortunately for Daniel Farke's men, Ipswich Town squandered the chance to pull away and put some daylight between the second and third places on the Championship table. They fell 1-0 to Norwich City. Only one point separates Leeds and Ipswich right now with five games left to play in the season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland were expected to produce a response after their 5-1 humbling at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday. However, they failed to come up trumps on the occasion, treating their fans to a colourless display against Bristol City in a contest that ended 0-0.

The Black Cats struggled to put away some clear-cut chances and their fortunes have not improved since showing former manager Michael Beale the exit door in February. Sunderland have picked up just five points from their last eight league matches and are now set for an underwhelming end to the campaign.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland haven't lost any of their last four away league games against Leeds United. They have won three and drawn one.

Sunderland are looking to do a league double over Leeds United outside of the top-flight only for the second time since the 2006-07 season.

Leeds are yet to concede a loss at Elland Road in the Championship this season.

Sunderland's 2-0 victory against Cardiff last month ended a run of seven consecutive away league matches without a win. They last won successive away league matches in September (three wins in a row).

Dan James has scored 11 home league goals for Leeds this season and they have all come across the last 14 games.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Prediction

The 2-1 loss to Coventry City would have worked as a wake-up call for Leeds United as they enter the business end of the campaign. The importance of a win here will not be lost on them. They will come out of the gates swinging against the Black Cats and likely earn a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Sunderland

Leeds United vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes