Leeds United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2025

Leeds United will welcome Sunderland to Elland Road in the EFL Championship on Monday. The two sides are separated by seven points in the league table, with the hosts in second place, two above Sunderland.

A win for Leeds will help them regain the top spot in the standings, after Sheffield United moved to pole position, following their 1-0 away win over Luton Town.

Leeds fell to a shock 2-0 home loss to Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round earlier this month and bounced back with a 4-0 away win over Watford in the Championship last week. Daniel James bagged a brace while Manor Solomon had a goal and an assist.

The Black Cats extended their unbeaten streak in the league to eight games last week with a 2-0 home triumph over Luton Town. Enzo Le Fée broke the deadlock in the 13th minute and Wilson Isidor doubled their lead in the 58th minute.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 96 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 40 wins. The Black Cats are not far behind with 35 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Three of the last four meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last 14 league games, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Sunderland have lost just one of their last eight meetings against the hosts.

Leeds have the best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 66 goals in 32 games, 17 more than the visitors.

The Black Cats have scored 10 goals in their last five league outings while keeping two clean sheets.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Prediction

The Whites have won five of their last six league games while keeping clean sheets and are strong favorites. They have won 12 of their last 13 Championship home games, scoring 37 goals while conceding just three goals.

Max Wober is out with a knee injury while Patrick Bamford is also sidelined with a hamstring injury. Wilfried Gnonto was on the bench against Watford and is likely to return to the starting XI.

The Black Cats have scored two goals apiece in their last four league games and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last 10 Championship away games, failing to score in five.

Romaine Mundle is back in full training and is in contention to start here. Alan Browne and Ian Poveda are also likely to start from the bench. Niall Huggins, Tom Watson, Aji Alese, and Jayden Danns remain sidelined with injuries.

While both teams head into the match in great form, Leeds have an impressive home record this season and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland

Leeds United vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

