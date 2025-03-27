Leeds United vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Leeds United lock horns with Swansea City in the 39th round of games in the Championship. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers just before the international break. QPR took a surprise 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes before Morgan Fox's own goal five minutes before the break reduced arrears for the visitors.

The Whites bagged the equaliser six minutes into the second period, through Jayden Bogle, but a winner wasn't to be despite QPR's Koki Saito seeing red in the third minute of stoppage time.

The dropped points meant that second-placed Sheffield United caught up with the league leaders at the top. Leeds are only ahead on goal difference, with 80 points from 38 games, winning 23.

Meanwhile, Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a 2-0 home loss to Burnley just before the international break. Josh Brownhill opened the scoring inside four minutes for the visitors at the Swansea.com Stadium before Jaidon Anthony doubled their advantage 18 minutes later.

Following a second straight defeat, the Swans remain 16th in the points table, with 44 points from 38 outings, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leeds-Swansea Championship clash at Elland Road:

Leeds United vs Swansea City head-to-head stats and key numbers

Leeds lead 24-12 in 43 meetings across competitions with Swansea, winning the last four.

The Whites won the reverse fixture 4-3 away in November.

Leeds have lost just once in their last 18 home games across competitions, winning 15.

Swansea have won once in their last nine road outings across competitions, losing seven.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leeds: D-W-L-D-W; Swansea: L-L-W-D-W

Leeds United vs Swansea City prediction

The two sides have had markely contrasting campaigns. While Leeds are on the cusp of sealing an automatic promotion spot, Swansea are all set for a mid-table finish.

Leeds have had the Swans' number in recent meetings, winning five of their last seven clashes across competitions, losing once. Moreover, the league leaders have been near invincible at home this season. Considering that, anything but a Leeds win will be a huge surprise.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City

Leeds United vs Swansea City betting tips

Tip-1: Leeds to win

Tip-2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept one clean sheet in their last six games across comeptitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last three meetings have had at least four goals.)

