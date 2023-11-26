Leeds United vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Leeds United will host Swansea City at Elland Road on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have found good form in recent weeks after a slow start to their season and are now pushing for the promotion playoffs. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham United last time out, with Crysencio Summerville's early strike canceled out by the struggling Millers just before the break.

Leeds United sit third in the league table with 32 points from 17 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run of results when they play this week.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a 2-2 draw against Hull City in their game on Saturday, taking a two-goal lead into the break via goals from Jamie Paterson and Jerry Yates before their opponents came from behind to draw level midway through the second half.

The visitors sit 17th in the Championship standings with 20 points from 17 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Leeds United vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Leeds and Swansea. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in August 2020 which the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Leeds have the joint-second-best defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

The Peacocks are the only side in the Championship this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Leeds United vs Swansea City Prediction

Leeds are on a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins in that period. They have won their last five games at Elland Road and will be looking forward to Wednesday's clash.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last six matches. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against a motivated Leeds outfit.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Swansea City

Leeds United vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)