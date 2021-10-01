Leeds United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2021

Leeds United will lock horns with Watford at Elland Road on Saturday in the latest round of 2021-22 English Premier League matches.

Leeds have had a poor start to their league campaign, losing three and drawing three games in their first six encounters. They are coming off a disappointing loss, as Michail Antonio scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute of a 2-1 West Ham triumph.

Watford have been impressive so far, sitting in 12th spot in the table with seven points from six matches. They played out a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in their most recent Premier League game, with Ismaela Sarr canceling out Sean Longstaff's opener.

Leeds United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have won their last four matches against Leeds in all competitions.

Watford have scored at least three goals in their last three away matches against Leeds in all competitions.

Leeds have failed to win their last six Premier League matches.

Leeds have conceded at least two goals in their last three home matches (Premier League).

Leeds United vs Watford Prediction

Leeds' commitment to playing a high pressing game and attack has led them to ship some avoidable goals, and manager Marcelo Bielsa might be forced to change his approach after a poor run of form. Watford excel at playing on the counter due to their pacy wingers and hold a slight advantage going into Saturday's game.

Leeds will certainly dominate possession and create a lot of chances, which might lead to them scoring at least one goal in the game. Their poor defense is not expected to improve overnight, and a goal-fest could be on the cards on Saturday evening.

We predict that the two English sides will play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-2 Watford

Leeds United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Yellow cards above 3.5: YES (No team has been shown more yellow cards than these two this season, 14 apiece, while Leeds’ total of 14 yellow cards shown to the opposition can be bettered only by Watford’s 15)

Tip 2 - Total goals above 2.5: YES (Each of Leeds' six Premier League outings this term have produced two or more goals, while all but one of Watford's fixtures thus far have featured two or more strikes. Neither of these two teams have managed to keep a clean sheet this season).

Tip 3 - Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo to get a yellow card: YES (Firpo will be matched up against Ismaila Sarr, one of the most in-form, quick, and tricky wingers in the Premier League).

