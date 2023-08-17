Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2023

Leeds United will be looking to earn their first win in the Championship this season as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Elland Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke would have wanted his side to get off to a much more positive start to the new campaign. But after settling for a draw and conceding a loss in the first two matches of the season, the pressure is on the freshly relegated Lilywhites.

The draw against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season (August 6) and the loss to Birmingham last Saturday (August 12) bookended a comeback win over Shrewsbury in the first round of the EFL Cup.

But spirits are unlikely to be very high in the Leeds camp after they conceded a stoppage-time penalty against Birmingham to fall to a narrow 1-0 loss last weekend. Injuries to key players like Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Junior Firpo have definitely hurt them of late.

Additionally, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto want to leave the club as well and Daniel Farke is desperate for a positive result on Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan is navigating a similar set of problems. The lack of resources on the financial front and back-to-back losses in the EFL Cup and the league in the first two fixtures of the season will have forced him on to the back foot.

But the Baggies came out fighting in their latest outing against Swansea City last Saturday (August 12). They raced to a 3-0 lead by the 64th minute before eventually crawling towards a nervy finish and eventually winning the game 3-2.

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Brom are winless in their last five league games against Leeds United, losing four and drawing one.

Leeds United have lost in only one of their last 12 home league games against West Brom, winning eight and drawing three.

Leeds United haven't picked up a single win in their last 11 league matches.

West Brom have conceded eight losses in their last 11 away league matches.

Carlos Corberan has lost both previous Football League matches against teams managed by Daniel Farke by a combined scoreline of 8-0.

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Neither side has got off to a great start to the new season. But thanks to Leeds United's recent history with West Brom and Corberan's struggles against Farke, it looks like a Leeds win is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes