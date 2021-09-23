Leeds United vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2021

Leeds United are yet to taste victory in the new Premier League season as they host West Ham United at Elland Road on Saturday.

With three draws and two losses in their first five matches of the new Premier League season, Leeds United are exhibiting symptoms of what is popularly known as the second-season syndrome. Marcelo Bielsa's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United last weekend.

They scraped past Fulham on penalties in their League Cup encounter in midweek and the Leeds United players will need to up their game from here on in. They have an important set of fixtures coming up and will need to gain as many points as they can before they play the big guns in December.

Meanwhile, West Ham United suffered their first defeat of the new season in a dramatic encounter against Manchester United at the London Stadium last week.

Mark Noble missed a penalty in the dying embers of the game to set up an agonizing end to proceedings for the West Ham faithful. But they avenged that loss by knocking the Red Devils out of the League Cup in midweek.

David Moyes' plans for the Hammers seem to be taking shape and they look like a force to be reckoned with this season.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United lost 2-1 to West Ham the last time they came visiting to Elland Road. They have never lost successive home league games to the Hammers.

West Ham United registered wins both times the sides met in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The last time Leeds United went winless after the first six games of a new league season was in 1935-36. They are currently winless after their first five matches.

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Leeds United have won four times. The Hammers have won twice and four matches have ended as draws.

Leeds United vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have a raft of in-form players. They gave a good account of themselves even in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United. Their wins this season have come against Newcastle United and Leicester City and they were really convincing on both occasions. Moyes' men were held to draws by Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Leeds United have looked vulnerable in defence. They've already conceded 12 goals this season. Bielsa's men might find the Hammers too well-organised a unit to break down and get the better of even though they're playing at home.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-3 West Ham United

Leeds United vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United win

Tip 2 - Goals above 2.5 - Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Antonio to open the scoring for West Ham

Edited by Shambhu Ajith