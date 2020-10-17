Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leeds United are set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on Monday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Manchester City two weeks ago. England international Raheem Sterling scored for Manchester City in the first half, only for Leeds United's marquee signing, attacker Rodrigo Moreno, to equalize in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, beat Fulham 1-0 just before the international break. A goal from young Portuguese winger Pedro Neto was enough to secure three points for Nuno Espirito Santo's men, with Fulham now sitting at the bottom of the league table.

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost four and drawn one.

The two clubs last met each other way back in 2018, in the Championship. Wolverhampton Wanderers emerged victorious in that fixture, beating Leeds United 3-0. Goals from Moroccan defender Romain Saiss, centre-back Willy Boly and striker Benik Afobe, now at Trabzonspor, sealed the win for Wolves.

Leeds United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-D

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-W

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Leeds United have a few injury concerns ahead of this match. New signing, centre-back Diego Llorente, is out with an injury, alongside midfielder Jack Harrison. There remain doubts over the availability of Scottish centre-back Liam Cooper, goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Injured: Diego Llorente, Jack Harrison

Doubtful: Adam Forshaw, Kiko Casilla, Liam Cooper

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of full-back Jonny, who is out with a long-term injury. Veteran left-back Marcal remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Jonny

Doubtful: Marcal

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Mesler, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo Moreno, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Leeds United have impressed in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, and the arrival of winger Raphinha on deadline day could prove to be a savvy acquisition. Patrick Bamford has been in good form, and it remains to be seen how Bielsa fits Rodrigo Moreno and Bamford into the first XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, let go of key winger Diogo Jota to Liverpool, and will rely on the likes of Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore to lead the attack. Fabio Silva is a big-money signing but is only 18, so it remains unlikely that he will get meaningful minutes this season.

A close match is expected, with Wolves' pragmatic style of play in complete contrast to Leeds United's gung-ho attack. Leeds United might just edge past Wolves in this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

