Manchester United News Roundup: Fernandes rubbishes rumours of rift with Solskjaer, Pogba set to stay and more - 16th October 2020

Premier League giants Manchester United have been in the news for all the wrong reasons, both on the field and off the field. Having begun the league season in dismal fashion, their transfer window earned the ire of their fans; failure to get primary transfer target Jadon Sancho was a topic of heated debate.

Their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before the international break highlighted the problems on the pitch for Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose future remains on edge.

The rumour mill continues to churn out stories consistently, and we take a look at some of the news concerning Manchester United.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes slams rumours of rift with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes' is one of Manchester United's most important players

Manchester United's star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has rubbished reports of a rift with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was reported that the Portuguese was unhappy with the Norwegian's tactics and was unsure of his ability to manage Manchester United. However, Fernandes has categorically denied such reports.

Speaking to Sport TV, the 26-year old said that it was a way to destabilise Manchester United.

"First it was a discussion with team-mates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one team-mate (Victor Lindelof), as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer. I believe it is a way to destabilise the group."

Fernandes has been key to Manchester United since he joined in January and fans will be glad to hear these words.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to miss Newcastle United clash?

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has not been at his very best

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could potentially miss the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The centre-back has endured a poor few weeks on the field, with a disastrous performance in the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur followed by a sending off against Denmark while playing for England.

The world's most expensive defender is clearly not playing at his very best, and now he could be set to miss the clash against Newcastle United. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that the 27-year old has "picked up a knock".

Strikers Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are both unavailable, with Martial suspended and Cavani self-isolating due to COVID-19 regulations.

Paul Pogba set to continue Manchester United stay

Manchester United's Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba made the news recently when he stated that playing for Real Madrid was a "dream" for him.

However, Solskjaer has now stated that he expects the Frenchman to stay at Manchester United for at least two more years.

"Paul's our player. He's going to be here for another two years and I'm sure he's focused on doing his best for us."

The 27-year old has one year left in his contract with an option to extend for another year, which Solskjaer believes will be triggered. Pogba, who has had a rocky stint at Manchester United since returning in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3 million, has been linked with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

