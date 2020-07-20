Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as valiant Lega effort ends in relegation heartbreak | LaLiga 2019/20

Champions Real Madrid visited city rivals Leganes in their final match of the 2019/20 LaLiga season.

Leganes came into the match needing a win to avoid relegation, although they also needed fellow strugglers Celta Vigo to drop points in their encounter against Espanyol. Celta were held to a 0-0 draw, but Leganes could also gain only a point despite their valiant efforts.

Goals from Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio on either side of half-time condemned Leganes to the drop, despite strikes from Bryan Gil and Roger Assale.

Manager Zinedine Zidane made a few changes to the Spanish top-flight's best defense, giving Alphonse Areola a start in goal, while Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao were also part of the starting XI.

Leganes' leading goal-scorer, Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez, started on the bench as he had just recovered from an injury.

Real Madrid's captain Ramos was criminally left unmarked early in the game, and he duly obliged by heading Isco's delicious cross past Ivan Cuellar in the Lega goal. Although Gil pulled one back on the stroke of half-time for Leganes, Asensio found space behind the defense and slotted calmly past Cuellar to restore his side's lead.

Assale's 78th minute strike gave Leganes hope and although they fashioned a couple of clear-cut chances in the dying embers of the game, they failed to claim all three points in a heartbreaking result.

As for Real Madrid, they finish the LaLiga campaign 5 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. Los Blancos also boast of the best defense in the Spanish top-flight, having conceded only 25 goals.

Here are 5 hits and flops from a dramatic conclusion to the 2019/20 LaLiga season.

#5 Hit - Jonathan Silva, Leganes

Jonathan Silva claimed two assists in the game

Jonathan Silva must have licked his lips when he saw Lucas Vazquez starting at right-back for Real Madrid, and the Leganes left-back didn't disappoint. Silva ran rings around Vazquez throughout the game, putting in 5 crosses and creating as many as 8 chances.

The Argentine was a nightmare for the Real Madrid defense on the overlap and claimed the assists for both Leganes goals. A lovely chip into the box was smartly finished by Gil, before an excellent cross found Assale in a pocket of space between the centre-backs, with the Ivorian dispatching the effort past the helpless Areola.

Although the 26-year-old was guilty of letting Asensio run in behind him for Real Madrid's second, the midfield, which lost the ball to Isco in the build-up, was more to blame.

#4 Flop - Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Karim Benzema looked fatigued, and understandably so

Karim Benzema came into this game four goals behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Pichichi Trophy, but failed to impose himself on the game throughout. Starting ahead of Luka Jovic only due to this outside chance of claiming the top-scorer honour, the Frenchman was largely isolated for most part of the first half.

With fatigue definitely playing a role in Benzema's lack of sharpness (he has played the most minutes for Real Madrid since the restart), the striker had no shots on target and created no chances. Unable to link with Vinicius Junior or Asensio, the 32-year-old was taken off in the 60th minute.

Irrespective of his poor performance today, Benzema finished the LaLiga campaign with 21 goals and 8 assists, and was arguably Los Blancos' most important player in their title triumph.