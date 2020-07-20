Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos relegate Javier Aguirre’s men with hard-fought draw | LaLiga 2019-20 

Real Madrid and Leganes shared the spoils on the final matchday of the La Liga season, with a 2-2 draw played out at the Estadio Butarque.

The visitors came into the game with nothing to play for, having wrapped up their 34th league title last week. However, it was a very different matter for Leganes as they were playing for their future in La Liga.

It took just nine minutes for Real Madrid to break the deadlock and it was none other than Sergio Ramos who rose highest to head home a freekick by Isco. This sparked the hosts into life and they continuously found space down the left flank of the Madrid defence and got a deserved goal when Bryan Gil equalised right on the stroke of half time from an acute angle.

Marco Asensio restored Real Madrid's advantage seven minutes into the second half but in a major show of defiance, Leganes got their second equaliser 12 minutes from time when Roger Assale found the target.

The final minutes were one-way traffic, with the hosts doing all they could to force an unlikely winner, with chance after chance presenting itself, but Real Madrid ultimately held on.

Here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Real Madrid's winning run ends

Real Madrid have, by far, been the most in-form team since football returned, with a 10-game winning run helping them depose Barcelona at the summit of the table and cementing their status as champions of Spain.

In this run, they have faced marquee sides like Villarreal, Valencia, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao but it took an unfancied Leganes- who have been battling against relegation for most of the season- to end that run.

Advertisement

#4 Leganes fail to take chances

CD Leganes fashioned a host of chances

Given all that was at stake, it came as no surprise that Leganes were more motivated than their visitors, with Zinedine Zidane's men lacking the usual intensity and compactness which have been their hallmark in recent weeks.

Time and again, the hosts found themselves in space behind the Real Madrid defence and had an incredible 11 shots in the game, with seven of those hitting the target. They ultimately put two past Alphonso Areola, which is something nobody has managed in the last 10 matches.

💙💙💙 Habéis luchado hasta el final. ¡Sois un pepino de equipo, @CDLeganes! ¡Mucho ánimo! ¡Os esperamos de vuelta! https://t.co/Sma6crFBHn — LaLiga (@LaLiga) July 19, 2020

It should have inarguably been more, with the final 10 minutes providing no less than four good chances for Leganes but they were let down by either poor finishing or indecision in the Real Madrid box.

Most jarring of all were the misses by Javier Aviles, who came off the bench with 10 minutes to go and found himself with two great chances but failed to take either.