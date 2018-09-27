Leganes 2-1 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19

Barcelona dropped points in incredible fashion

Barcelona traveled to lowly Leganes, for a tie which pitted the table toppers against a side rooted to the bottom.

Leganes were huge underdogs going into the game, but they conjured up a historic win in front of a hysteric home support.

Ernesto Valverde rotated his side yet again, as Thomas Vermaelen replaced Jordi Alba and Munir El Haddadi came in for Luis Suarez.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the first half after a wonderful volley from Lionel Messi's pass. Leganes struck in the second half in the space of a minute to change the course of the game though.

Nabil El Zhar made it 1-1 and then Oscar Rodriguez Arnai scored immediately after to complete an amazing sequence. Barcelona could not score again despite some prolonged pressure and Leganes completed a historic win.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#5 An old Suarez is preferable to a young Munir

Suarez is crucial to Barcelona's fortunes

There has been much talk this season about the decline of striker Luis Suarez and some aspects like his lack of pace are clear to be seen.

But he still remains a crucial part of this Barcelona team and his replacements are just not up to the mark. Munir started the match but failed to put in any substantial contributions. Suarez came on for him after an hour and livened the game up.

Suarez has been at the club for more than four years and he is now an integral part of it. His chemistry with Lionel Messi has paid a lot of dividends and continues to do so. Also, the lack of any signings in his position has further strengthened his starting role.

The Uruguayan is not the perfect striker, but he is much much better than anything Barcelona has to offer at the moment. Unfortunately, that fact cost them points today.

