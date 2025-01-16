Leganes vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025 

Leganes and city rivals Atletico Madrid will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 20 clash on Saturday (January 18th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away win over Almeria in the Copa del Rey round of 16. They went ahead through Adria Altimira's 33rd-minute strike while Luis Suarez equalized five minutes later. Lazaro put Almeria in the lead seven minutes into the second half but Miguel de la Fuenta and Diego Garcia scored late goals to help the visitors advance to the next round.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, comfortably trounced Elche with a 4-0 away win in the cup. Alexander Sorloth set them on their way with a first-half brace while Rodrigo Riquelme and Julian Alvarez added second-half strikes in the rout.

Los Rojiblancos will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Osasuna. Leganes played out a 1-1 draw away to Espanyol.

The stalemate left them in 16th spot in the table with 19 points to show for their efforts in as many games. Atletico still lead the way at the summit on 44 points.

Leganes vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have eight wins from the last 13 head-to-head games. Leganes were victorious once while four games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Atletico Madrid claimed a 3-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Leganes have lost all five home games played againts teams currently in the league's top 10, failing to score on four occasions.

Atletico Madrid have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games across competitions.

Leganes have conceded at least three goals in their last five league losses.

Leganes vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Leganes hold just a three-point cushion over the bottom three and have fluffed their lines in trying to steer further clear in recent weeks. Borja Jimenez's side claimed a shock 1-0 away win over Barcelona a month ago and could pull another upset if underrated.

That could be a tall order though as Atletico Madrid are full of confidence. Diego Simeone's side are fresh off winning a 15th competitive game on the bounce - a new club record - and hold a narrow one-point advantage at the summit. They are also the kings of going the distance, having scored more second-half goals than first-half strikes in 14 of their 19 league games.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Leganes 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Leganes vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

