Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2022

Leganes will host Real Zaragoza at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Monday in another round of the Segunda Division campaign.

The home side are currently enjoying an upturn in form after a wretched start to their season but have particularly struggled to pick up wins of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against FC Andorra last time out, with Guinea international Seydouba Cisse scoring a near-instant leveler just minutes after their opponents had taken a spectacular lead.

Leganes have picked up 27 points from 20 games this season and sit 12th in the Segunda Division table. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play next week.

Real Zaragoza have had mixed results this season but are playing well at the moment as they continue their push for the top half. They picked up a clinical 3-0 home win over Huesca in their last game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Atletico Madrid loanee Giuliano Simeone.

The visitors sit two points and three places behind their midweek opposition in the league table and will now be looking to leapfrog them with maximum points on Monday.

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Leganes and Real Zaragoza. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The home team have won their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Five of Zaragoza's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Only two of Leganes' seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Los Manos have conceded 17 goals in the Segunda Division this season, the second-fewest of all the teams in the bottom half of the league standings.

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Leganes are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are, however, undefeated in their last six home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Monday's clash.

Zaragoza are unbeaten in their last five games after losing four of their five games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Leganes 1-0 Real Zaragoza

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leganes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Leganes' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five competitive matchups)

