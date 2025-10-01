Legia vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Legia Warsaw and Samsunspor will trade tackles in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Pogon Szczecin in the Polish Ekstraklasa over the weekend. Mileta Rajovic broke the deadlock from the spot in the fourth minute and his side held on to claim all three points.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw away to Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig. They were 2-0 up by the 19th minute thanks to goals from Rick Van Drongelen and Cherif Ndiaye. Christopher Lungoyi halved the deficit in the 45th minute, while Ndiaye went from hero to zero when he was sent off for two bookable offenses in first-half injury time. Myenty Abena equalized with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The Red Lightning will turn their focus to the continent, having dropped into the Conference League after being eliminated by Panathinaikos with a 2-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa League qualifiers. Legia booked their spot here with a 5-4 aggregate win over Hibernian in the Conference League playoff after beginning their European sojourn in the Europa League.

Legia vs Samsunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Legia have lost just one of nine home games played across competitions this season (six wins).

Samsunspor are competing in Europe for the first time since 1998.

Legia's last five games on the continent have produced three goals or more.

Five of Samsunspor's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Legia vs Samsunspor Prediction

Legia Warsaw made it all the way to the quarterfinal of the Conference League last season, being knocked out by eventual champions Chelsea. The Legionaries have lost just one of six home games played against Turkish opposition (three wins).

Samsunspor are competing in the group/league phase of a major European competition for the first time in their history. They have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (four draws).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Legia 2-1 Samsunspor

Legia vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Legia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

