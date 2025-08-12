Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Legia Warsaw will face AEK Larnaca at the Marshall Józef Piłsudski Legia Warsaw Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their domestic campaign, most recently beating Katowice 3-1 to climb up to second place in the Ekstraklasa standings, but have a huge task ahead of them on the continental stage this week.

Ad

They suffered a deflating 4-1 defeat in the first-leg clash on the road last week, conceding three of those goals in the second half before a late red card to Bartosz Kapustka capped an overall difficult trip to Cyprus.

AEK Larnaca locked horns with Partizan in the first round of the qualifiers, winning the tie on penalties after a 2-2 draw across two legs. They were then drawn against Celje in the next round and beat the Slovenian club 3-2 on aggregate.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have a foot in the playoff round of the qualifiers after last week's remarkable result, which saw three different players get on the scoresheet, including former Deportivo Alaves midfielder Pere Pons.

Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second competitive and overall third meeting between the two teams, with the visitors coming out on top in each of their previous contests.

The hosts have had seven competitive meetings against Cypriot opposition. They have won three of those games and lost the other four.

Legia's last appearance in the main stages of the Europa League came back in the 2021-22 season, while AEK recorded their most recent appearance in the continental showpiece the following season.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Ad

Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Wojskowi's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings, and they will be looking to build on that this week. They need a huge result on Thursday and will hope their home fans can provide a much-needed boost.

The Yellow-Greens are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last six competitive games. They capitalized on their home advantage last week and have probably done enough to advance to the playoff round.

Ad

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 2-1 AEK Larnaca

Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia Warsaw to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More