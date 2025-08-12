Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Legia Warsaw will face AEK Larnaca at the Marshall Józef Piłsudski Legia Warsaw Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their domestic campaign, most recently beating Katowice 3-1 to climb up to second place in the Ekstraklasa standings, but have a huge task ahead of them on the continental stage this week.
They suffered a deflating 4-1 defeat in the first-leg clash on the road last week, conceding three of those goals in the second half before a late red card to Bartosz Kapustka capped an overall difficult trip to Cyprus.
AEK Larnaca locked horns with Partizan in the first round of the qualifiers, winning the tie on penalties after a 2-2 draw across two legs. They were then drawn against Celje in the next round and beat the Slovenian club 3-2 on aggregate.
The visitors have a foot in the playoff round of the qualifiers after last week's remarkable result, which saw three different players get on the scoresheet, including former Deportivo Alaves midfielder Pere Pons.
Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the second competitive and overall third meeting between the two teams, with the visitors coming out on top in each of their previous contests.
- The hosts have had seven competitive meetings against Cypriot opposition. They have won three of those games and lost the other four.
- Legia's last appearance in the main stages of the Europa League came back in the 2021-22 season, while AEK recorded their most recent appearance in the continental showpiece the following season.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.
Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Prediction
Wojskowi's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings, and they will be looking to build on that this week. They need a huge result on Thursday and will hope their home fans can provide a much-needed boost.
The Yellow-Greens are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last six competitive games. They capitalized on their home advantage last week and have probably done enough to advance to the playoff round.
Prediction: Legia Warsaw 2-1 AEK Larnaca
Legia Warsaw vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Legia Warsaw to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last five matches)