Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023 

Legia Warsaw host Aston Villa at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday (September 21) in their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign opener.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will hope for the same in the Conference League. Legia drew 1-1 with Piast Gliwice last time out, with Albania international Ernest Muci scoring a second-half leveler for 10-man Wojskowi.

Meanwhile, Villa have enjoyed a strong Premier League campaign following their opening-day defeat to Newcastle United. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace in their last game. Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey got on the scoresheet late on to overturn a deficit.

Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Legia's last meeting against English opposition came in the 2021-22 campaign against Leicester City in the UEFA Europa League group stage, winning 1-0 at home and 3-1 away.

Villa's only competitive meeting against Polish opposition came in 1977, beating Gornik Zabrze 3-1 on aggregate in the second round of the UEFA Cup.

Legia are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Villa have scored in all but one of their last 16 games across competitions.

Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Prediction

Legia are on a brilliant eight-game unbeaten run, winning five. They have won six of their last seven games at home.

Villa, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games across competitions. They're the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Legia 1-3 Villa

Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villa

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Villa's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Legia's last five games.)