Legia Warsaw vs Austria Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2023

Legia Warsaw will host Austria Wien at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their third-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualification clash.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season, kicking things off with a win over Rakow Czestochowa in the Polish Super Cup last month. They faced Kazakhstan side Ordabasy in the previous round of the qualifiers, coming from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw in the first leg before securing a 3-2 win in the second leg featuring goals from three different players including Czech Republic international Tomas Pekhart.

Austria Wien have also performed well this season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They were drawn against Bosnian side Borac in the previous round of the Conference League qualifiers and picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, with Haris Tabakovic scoring a late winner before completing a move to Hertha Berlin days later. They then picked up a 2-1 comeback win in the second leg to advance to the next round.

Legia Warsaw vs Austria Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth competitive meeting between Legia and Austria. The visitors are undefeated in their previous four matchups, picking up three wins and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers back in the 2006-07 campaign, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg before Die Veilchen picked up a 1-0 win in the second.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their four games in this fixture.

Legia are the only side in the Polish top flight yet to concede any goals this season.

Only four of Austria's 11 league wins last season came away from home.

Legia Warsaw vs Austria Wien Prediction

Legia are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have not lost a competitive game on home turf in well over a year and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Austria have also won their last two matches and have now won four of their last five games. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against an in-form side this week.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-0 Austria Wien

Legia Warsaw vs Austria Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia Warsaw to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches).