Legia Warsaw vs Banik Ostrava Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July 2025 

Legia Warsaw host Banik Ostrava at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their tie in the Europa League second qualifying round.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw in their first encounter last week, which saw Warsaw fight back twice from a deficit.

Matej Sin fired Ostrava in front after 13 minutes, but Bartosz Kapustka equalized for the visitors in the 32nd minute.

Five minutes after the hour mark, Michal Frydrych restored Ostrava's lead before Jean-Pierre Nsame made it 2-2 for Warsaw with only two minutes of normal time left.

With the tie finely poised, it's all to play for in the return leg this week.

Speaking of Ostrava, the Czech side is looking to end a 20-year-wait for another major European appearance. Last seen in action at the 2005-06 UEFA Cup, the Chachari are looking to pull off an upset here, but don't have history on their side. In eight games away from home in Europe, Ostrava have won just twice.

On the other hand, Warsaw have reached the group stages of a European competition on three occasions in the last four years, including the Europa League back in 2021.

Legia Warsaw vs Banik Ostrava Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the sides before, with all three ending in draws, including the 2-2 stalemate last week

Banik Ostrava are winless in their last three official games, drawing twice and losing once

Legia Warsaw are unbeaten in their last six official games, winning five; it includes a pair of 1-0 wins over Kazakh side Aktobe in the first qualifying round of Europa League

The Militarians have won their last two home games by a score of 1-0

Legia Warsaw vs Banik Ostrava Prediction

Legia Warsaw have more experience and talent, although Banik Ostrava showed they are no pushovers either. The Militarians could face another tough run for their money here, but should be able to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 2-1 Banik Ostrava

Legia Warsaw vs Banik Ostrava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia Warsaw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

