Legia Warsaw vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Legia Warsaw welcome Drita to Stadion Wojska Polskiego for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Radomiak Radom in the Polish Ekstraklasa at the same venue over the weekend.

Blaz Kramer and Bartosz Kapustka scored first-half goals to put them 2-0 up at the break. Capita halved the deficit for the visitors but Marc Gual and Wojciech Urbanski scored to restore the hosts' two-goal lead.

The Militarians will turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Brondby in the last round of the qualifiers. A 3-2 away win in Denmark was followed up by a 1-1 draw at home.

Trending

Drita, meanwhile, needed extra-time to elimininate Auda with a 3-2 aggregate victory. They were trailing by a 1-0 deficit in the tie following their first-leg defeat in Latvia. Besnik Krasniqi's 75th-minute penalty helped his side force extra-time where goals from Rron Broja and Albert Dabiqad helped Intelektualë complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

The winner of this tie advances to the Conference League league phase while the losers drop out of Europe.

Legia Warsaw vs Drita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League qualifiers. Legia advanced with a 2-0 victory.

Legia's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Drita's four games in the Conference League this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Legia have lost just one of their nine competitive games this term, winning six games in this run.

Drita have won three of their four games in the Conference League this term.

Legia Warsaw vs Drita Prediction

Legia Warsaw are competing in the Conference League for the second consecutive season and will be hoping to emulate last term that saw them make it out of the group stage.

Drita, for their part, have never made it this far in any European competition and chances of advancing beyond this round appear slim.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 3-0 Drita

Legia Warsaw vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Legia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals in the second half: Yes

Tip 4 - Legia to score over 1.5 goals: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback