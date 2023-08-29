Legia Warsaw vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Legia Warsaw host Midtjylland at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign. Legiaa beat Korona Kielce 1-0 in their last outing. Makanu Baku scored the sole goal of the game midway through the first half.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their Superliga but remain in the reckoning for continental football. They lost 3-0 to Nordsjaelland in their last game, failing to register a shot on target.

Legia and Midtjylland played out an end-to-end 3-3 draw in the first leg last week, leaving everything to play for in the return.

Legia Warsaw vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have won once apiece in three previous meetings.

Legia have had seven meetings against Danish opposition in European competitions, winning twice and losing thrice.

Midtjylland have had five competitive meetings against Polish opposition, winning and losing twice apiece.

Midtjylland are without a clean sheet in eight games across competitions.

Legia have scored in their last nine games across competitions.

Legia Warsaw vs Midtjylland Prediction

Legia are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost only one of their last 15 games across competitions. They have won three of their four home games this season.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last seven games. They have lost four of their last five away outings and could see defeat again.

Prediction: Legia 2-1 Midtjylland

Legia Warsaw vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Midtjylland's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Legia's last five games.)