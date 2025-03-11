Legia Warsaw vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Legia Warsaw will host Molde at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 clash. The hosts will be looking to put up a stellar performance going into the return leg and overturn their first-leg loss.

Ad

Legia finished 16 places above Thursday's visitors in the league phase but have been the weaker team so far in this two-legged tie. The hosts, who have only won three of their last 10 competitive matches, went three goals down by halftime in the first leg but managed to reduce the deficit to one goal in the second half and will be looking to complete that comeback effort in front of their home fans this midweek.

Ad

Trending

Molde narrowly progressed from the league phase on goal difference and needed penalties to see off Shamrock Rovers in the playoffs but were quite impressive in their 3-2 win over their Polish opponents in the first leg of this tie. The Norwegian side failed to secure European qualification in the recently-concluded Eliteserien season but will hope to take advantage of their narrow first-leg advantage when they make the trip to Warsaw this week.

Ad

Legia Warsaw vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on five previous occasions going into Thursday's match. The visitors are undefeated in all five matchups, picking up three wins and two draws.

MFK have scored three goals in each of the last three editions of this fixture.

Only five teams have scored more goals than Legia’s 15 in the Conference League this season.

Molde have conceded as many goals as they have scored on the continental stage so far (14).

Failure to win on Thursday will see Wojskowi get eliminated from the Conference League by the same opponents in successive seasons.

Ad

Legia Warsaw vs Molde Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites going into this midweek's clash but will need to be much better than they have been in recent weeks to advance to the quarter-finals. They will, however, hope to at least force the game into extra time and possibly penalties by getting a one-goal lead in normal time.

Molde will be confident to finish what they started in Norway but have struggled for results on the road in recent games and could see their fate decided on penalties.

Ad

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 2-1 Molde

Legia Warsaw vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia Warsaw to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the hosts' last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback