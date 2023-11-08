Legia Warsaw vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (November 9th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Radomiak Radom in the Polish Ekstraklasa on Sunday. Josue scored the match-winner from the spot in the 28th minute.

Zrinjski, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Tuzla City with a 3-1 home win in the Bosnian Premijer Liga. Nemanja Bilbija broke the deadlock with a 33rd minute penalty before turning provider for Antonio Prskalo to guarantee the result late on.

The Bosnians will now turn their focus back to Europe, where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Legia.

The loss left them in third spot in Group E on three points. Legia lead the way at the summit with six points to show for their efforts in three games.

Legia Warsaw vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Legia won two and drew one of the previous three.

Both sides were paired in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Legia qualified with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Five of Zrinjski's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Three of Legia's four games in the Conference League this season (including qualifiers) have seen the opening goal scored within the first 20 minutes.

Five of Legia Warsaw's last six competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Legia Warsaw vs Zrinjski Prediction

Legia Warsaw's three-game winning run has put them back on track in the league. It has also put them in the driving seat in their quest to qualify for the knockout rounds of a UEFA competition for the first time since 2014/15.

Zrinjski are competing in their maiden European group campaign and have given a good account of themselves. They showed their grit to claw back from three goals down to win against AZ Alkmaar in their opening game but things have gone downhill since then.

Group E is one of the most open groups in the tournament, with all four teams still having their destinies in their hands. We are backing Legia to take one step closer to the round-of-16 with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 3-1 Zrinjski

Legia Warsaw vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Legia Warsaw to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Legia to score over 1.5 goals