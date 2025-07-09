Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Legia Warszawa and FK Aktobe get their quest for Europa League football underway when they lock horns in the first leg of their first qualifying round clash on Thursday. Edward Iordanescu’s men have won the two previous meetings between the teams and will be looking to maintain their 100% record in this fixture.
Legia Warszawa made it two wins from the final two games of their pre-season as they cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory over Polish side Gornik Leczna last Friday.
This followed a 1-0 win over Jablonec on June 30, a result which saw their run of four consecutive games without victory in all competitions come to an end.
Despite finishing fifth in the Polish top flight last season, Legia have booked their spot in the Europa League qualifiers courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pogoń Szczecin in the Polish Cup final on May 2.
Like the home side, Aktobe turned in another solid team display last time out when they picked up a 2-0 home victory over Atyrau in the Kazakhstan Premier League last time out.
Before that, Vyacheslav Levchuk’s men snapped their four-game winless run on June 29 thanks to a 3-0 victory over FC Turan at Turkestan Arena.
Aktobe have picked up 32 points from their 16 Premier League matches this season to sit third in the standings, five points behind leaders Astana.
Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third-ever meeting between Legia Warszawa and Aktobe, with the Polish outfit picking up two wins from their previous two encounters.
- Legia Warszawa are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since the third week of May.
- FK Aktobe have lost just one of their most recent six away games while picking up four wins and one draw since the start of May.
- Legia have failed to win five of their last six competitive home matches, losing three and claiming two draws since late March.
Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Prediction
Aktobe have upped the ante in recent weeks, but they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a significantly superior Legia Warszawa side in Poland.
Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Iordanescu’s men to secure a comfortable victory in front of their home crowd.
Prediction: Legia Warszawa 3-1 FK Aktobe
Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Legia to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Legia’s last six games)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six outings)