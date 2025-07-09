Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Legia Warszawa and FK Aktobe get their quest for Europa League football underway when they lock horns in the first leg of their first qualifying round clash on Thursday. Edward Iordanescu’s men have won the two previous meetings between the teams and will be looking to maintain their 100% record in this fixture.

Ad

Legia Warszawa made it two wins from the final two games of their pre-season as they cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory over Polish side Gornik Leczna last Friday.

This followed a 1-0 win over Jablonec on June 30, a result which saw their run of four consecutive games without victory in all competitions come to an end.

Despite finishing fifth in the Polish top flight last season, Legia have booked their spot in the Europa League qualifiers courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pogoń Szczecin in the Polish Cup final on May 2.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Aktobe turned in another solid team display last time out when they picked up a 2-0 home victory over Atyrau in the Kazakhstan Premier League last time out.

Before that, Vyacheslav Levchuk’s men snapped their four-game winless run on June 29 thanks to a 3-0 victory over FC Turan at Turkestan Arena.

Aktobe have picked up 32 points from their 16 Premier League matches this season to sit third in the standings, five points behind leaders Astana.

Ad

Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Legia Warszawa and Aktobe, with the Polish outfit picking up two wins from their previous two encounters.

Legia Warszawa are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since the third week of May.

FK Aktobe have lost just one of their most recent six away games while picking up four wins and one draw since the start of May.

Legia have failed to win five of their last six competitive home matches, losing three and claiming two draws since late March.

Ad

Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Prediction

Aktobe have upped the ante in recent weeks, but they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a significantly superior Legia Warszawa side in Poland.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Iordanescu’s men to secure a comfortable victory in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Legia Warszawa 3-1 FK Aktobe

Ad

Legia Warszawa vs FK Aktobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Legia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Legia’s last six games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More