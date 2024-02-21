Legia Warszawa vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Legia Warszawa and Molde square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout-stage playoff on Thursday.

Kosta Runjaic’s men suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat in last week’s reverse leg in Norway and will be looking to turn the tie around at the Polish Army Stadium.

Legia Warszawa needed an 86th-minute strike from Maciej Rosolek to salvage a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with Puszcza in the Polish top flight on Sunday.

This followed a 3-2 loss against Molde in the first leg of their Conference League knockout stages clash last Thursday which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

However, Runjaic’s side will be backing themselves to overturn their one-goal deficit as they have been rock-solid at home, where they are unbeaten in their last six competitive matches since October’s 3-1 loss to Stal Mielec.

On the other hand, Molde head into Thursday’s return leg on a run of three wins in their four matches since the turn of the year.

Their only defeat so far came on February 8, when they were beaten 3-1 by Copenhagen in the Atlantic Cup at the Estádio Algarve.

While Molde will be looking to pick up where they left off last week, they are on a run of two consecutive away defeats, conceding eight goals and scoring twice in that time.

Legia Warszawa vs Molde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Legia Warszawa and Molde, with the Norwegian outfit claiming one win and two draws in their previous three encounters.

Legia Warszawa are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Molde have won all but one of their last four matches, with a 3-1 defeat against Copenhagen on February 8 being the exception.

Legia Warszawa are unbeaten in six straight competitive home matches, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of November.

Legia Warszawa vs Molde Prediction

Following last week’s result, we anticipate another thrilling battle at the Polish Army Stadium.

Legia Warszawa have been rock solid at home in recent weeks and we see them turning the tie around in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Legia Warszawa 3-1 Molde

Legia Warszawa vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Legia Warszawa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Molde’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the visitors’ last five matches)