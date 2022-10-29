Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings as Kevin De Bruyne's stunner is the difference between the two sides | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City defeated Leicester City 1-0 in a tightly-fought contest in the Premier League on Saturday, October 29. The result takes the visitors to the top of the table by a one-point lead over Arsenal.

City traveled to Leicester on the back of two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. After a brilliant start to the season, Erling Haaland seems to have hit a low phase. He also suffered an injury and was unfortunately ruled out for this game.

However, with an abundance of talent on the bench, Pep Guardiola brought Julian Alvarez into the lineup.

Manchester City made a decent start to the game and dominated possession during the initial exchanges. Leicester City showed spirit as they tried to match the visitors step-by-step as they man-marked them with intensity. The Cityzens pushed several bodies forward as they looked to grab an early goal.

City created several chances in the first period but were faced by a determined Danny Ward in Leicester's goal. After having four shots saved, Manchester City were unable to break the deadlock in the first period as the teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

Manchester City made a blistering start to the second period as Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunning goal just four minutes after the restart. City were awarded a free-kick 30 yards from goal and the Belgian stepped up and guided the ball into the top-left corner. Leicester almost hit back with a stunner of their own as Youri Tielemans saw his volley saved by Ederson.

Leicester showed grit and determination as they put Man City under tremendous pressure in the closing stages. They attempted a total of eight shots in the second period with four on target. However, they were kept at bay by Ederson, who made some key saves.

The visitors did well to protect their slender advantage as Leicester were left to rue their missed chances. Manchester City secured an important 1-0 win. That said, let's take a look at how their players fared.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 8/10

Ederson enjoyed an idle start to the game as Manchester City dominated possession in Leicester's half. He made just one save in the first half. However, he made four impressive saves in the second period, including a sharp save to deny Youri Tielemans' volley.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones had a good game and passed the ball around well. He completed 82 passes with 93% accuracy including seven long balls. He also won two of his four duels.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji looked composed in defense and had a decent game. He won three of his six duels and made one tackle. He completed 95 passes with 99% accuracy, including three long balls. He also attempted two shots, one of which was off target and the other was blocked.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

Laporte distributed the ball well and helped Manchester City maintain a high line. He performed well overall and ended the game with a clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Cancelo maintained a high position on the pitch, almost playing as the left winger. He won two duels and made one interception. Cancelo also played one key pass and one accurate cross.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5/10

De Bruyne distributed the ball well and was active in the final third. He played three key passes, three accurate crosses and a remarkable nine accurate long balls. He scored the decisive goal in the game from a long-range free-kick.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri made a solid start to the game and held his own in midfield. He won three of his four duels and played one key pass and six accurate long balls. He also made two clearances and three interceptions.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Gundogan played several short, quick passes as Manchester City looked to carve out an opening. He played two key passes in a good performance.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Bernardo made a good start to the game and was consistent throughout. However, he maintained his wide position as Leicester crowded central areas. That did not allow him to get on the ball as much as he would have liked.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Grealish made a lively start to the game and drifted infield to create an overload. He won seven of his 11 duels and played three key passes in the game.

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

Alvarez looked slightly lethargic compared to his teammates as he was a step slower than them while pressing. He failed to attempt a single shot during his time on the pitch and did not win any of his four duels either.

Substitutes

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias replaced Akanji and looked solid in defense as he helped Manchester City preserve their lead.

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

Foden replaced Alvarez and looked sharp with the ball at his feet.

