Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Gunners down Foxes in third round | EFL Cup 2020-21

Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night, to qualify for the fourth round of the League Cup. Both the goals came in the second half, with a Christian Fuchs own-goal putting the Gunners ahead, before Eddie Nketiah made sure of the win late in the game.

Brendan Rodgers made 11 changes from the side that beat Burnley last weekend, while Mikel Areta made seven. Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac were the only players to play this game, who also started in the 2-1 win over West Ham last weekend.

Leicester had a couple of chances at some stages, but were largely pedestrian, and definitely second best on the night.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Leicester Player Ratings

Danny Ward - 4/10

Ward was very uncertain with the ball at his feet. He could have nearly given a goal away with a kick straight to Willock in the second half, but was bailed out by Chowdhury. He also could have done better for the first Arsenal goal, by pushing Pepe's first shot out of the danger zone.

Daniel Amartey - 5/10

The Ghanaian was largely steady against Nketiah and Nelson, but he was a little too weak for the second Arsenal goal. Nketiah easily bundled him over to slot the ball in the net.

Wes Morgan - 6/10

Morgan made one heroic clearance off the line, with a great header that he got under. That aside, he was pretty strong against Nketiah as well.

Christian Fuchs - 5/10

It was his miscued header that saw Pepe get away from the Leicester defence in the buildup to the first Arsenal goal.

Marc Albrighton - 6/10

Put in a peach of a ball early in the game that Iheanacho should have done more with. He was a lot more subdued after that one moment, though.

Hamza Chowdhury - 7/10

He was probably the best Leicester player on show on the night. He was excellent with his positioning to get a foot in, to stop Arsenal attacks. His passing was also tidy.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 6/10

The youngster was tidy with his passing, and looked very composed in possession. He could have had an assist on his first start forLeicester, but Maddison's shot eventually cannoned back off the post.

James Maddison - 6/10

In his first start for the club after hip surgery, Maddison had a few bright moments, even though the rustiness was evident. He was very unlucky when a superb shot had Leno standing still, but hit the woodwork.

Luke Thomas - 6/10

The youngster was eager down the flank, and got into some very decent areas of the pitch, only for his teammates to not find him accurately enough. Pepe gave him a tough examination, but his defensive skills did come through more often than not.

Demarai Gray - 4/10

He really failed to have any impact on the game. His pace and skills were hardly on show tonight, and he didn't really manage to link up with Iheanacho either.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 4/10

Like Gray, Iheanacho made no case for himself to be starting more regularly in the more important competitions. He missed a big chance early in the game, and everything he did on the pitch got progressively worse, as time went on.

Substitutes

Dennis Praet - 6/10

He replaced Maddison, and brought more control and possession for Leicester in midfield, but it was not something that the Foxes could do much with.

Ayoze Perez - 4/10

He was presented with a golden opportunity, when Albrighton whipped a perfect free-kick onto his forehead. The Spaniard, though, put his header well wide of the mark.