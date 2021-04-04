Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as the Cityzens continue their title march | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City recorded yet another convincing victory in the Premier League on Saturday, beating Leicester City 2-0 to move 17 points clear at the top of the ladder. Goals from Benjamin Mendy and birthday boy Gabriel Jesus helped the Cityzens to a measured victory over a dogged Foxes side.

Manchester City clearly ran the show in the opening half, maintaining over 60% possession and creating numerous chances.

Fernandinho's thunderbolt from long range was disallowed for offside early on, while Kevin de Bruyne rattled the crossbar with a free-kick of class. Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez also kept Kasper Schmeichel busy in a professional display from Manchester City.

The Foxes did not manage a shot on goal, and although they kept Pep Guardiola's champions-elect side at bay for most of the first 45, Rodgers would have demanded a bit more from his attacking players.

On that note, we rate the Manchester City players after their hard-fought win over Leicester City.

Leicester 0-2 Man City FT:



⚽️ Mendy

⚽️ Jesus



Man City extend their lead at the top of the table to 17 points. pic.twitter.com/10ffPO4JL0 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 3, 2021

👀



Leicester didn't complete a single pass between the 19th and 25th minutes of today's game - went a total of 6 minutes and 4 seconds without a successful pass.



Manchester City completed 53 passes during that period. pic.twitter.com/A3tFMmG15L — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 3, 2021

Ederson - 7/10

Ederson had an absolute field day between the sticks. Besides holding the ball off crosses and making a couple of routine saves, he hardly had to move a muscle. He led what was another well-organised performance for Manchester City defensively.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker shielded the players who were playing at a relatively high position with City exerting pressure on Leicester. He occupied the space often manned by a quarterback in NFL, and enjoyed his own excursions forward. A tidy display.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

Dias was simply superb for Manchester City once again and read every single passage of play. He blocked Youri Tielemans' rare effort in the second-half with a brave challenge and was often at the right place to thwart the occasional danger caused by the Foxes .

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

Laporte showed exactly why he is still one of the best centre-halves in the league. The defender was safe and industrious with his passing, but what really stood out was the communication with his partner at the heart of the defence.

Every time Leicester tried to get in behind or spring away, both Dias and Laporte came out off their line and applied the offside trap. This is precisely why Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to unlock City's defence.

Benjamin Mendy - 9/10

Mendy enjoyed his runs and overlaps beyond the Leicester City back line. He was tricky with his foot work, and since he did not have a whole lot to do in his own third, it was a productive afternoon for the Frenchman.

It all translated into a stunning goal when he received the ball inside the box and cut inside onto his weaker right foot to slot past Schmeichel. It was certainly a welcome return for Mendy.

Benjamin Mendy has now scored two goals this season in the Premier League for Man City, his best goalscoring record in his league career.



An unlikely goalscorer giving City the lead. pic.twitter.com/wCiut6iM9a — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri was comfortable in possession and sprayed passes all around the pitch. He also engineered a few disguised, dummy runs whenever his side were on the break.

Fernandinho 7.5/10

Once again, Fernandinho did all the dirty work for Manchester City, putting in another tireless, underrated shift in the middle. He mopped up potential Leicester attacks, picked out passes from deep positions wonderfully well and was extremely unfortunate not to have scored an immaculate long-ranger.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Mahrez weaved his way past the Leicester defense and looked sharp whenever he was asked to receive the ball or run with it. He had a handful of shots on target and should have converted from five yards out with the goal gaping. His creativity and dribbling finesse provided a different outlet to Manchester City's attack.

Kevin de Bruyne - 9.5/10

He was not to be seen on the goals or assists charts for Manchester City, but Kevin de Bruyne's performance was right up there among the best individual displays of the season.

He split the opposition back line with ease, precision and a stellar work rate. The desire to get on the ball from key positions and dictate every passage of play was impressive. De Bruyne once again displayed his high level of involvement and unparalleled ability to weigh a pass perfectly.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

Gabriel Jesus scored for Manchester City on his birthday

Jesus worked hard and proved to be a real handful for the hosts. He often cut inside on his right foot and produced shots of fine quality. A fine, selfless exchange with Raheem Sterling for City's second rounded off an authoritative win.

Sergio Aguero - 6.5/10

It was surely a rare start for Aguero, who has only completed the full 90 minutes in a Premier League game this season once. Nevertheless, the striker looked sharp and lively as he combined with Jesus upfront.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Raheem Sterling sent the Leicester defenders for a hot dog when he cut back to provide a cushioned pass to Jesus for Manchester City's second of the evening. To have his quality, pace and intelligence off the bench today was a bonus for Manchester City.

✅ 95 Premier League goals

✅ 50 Premier League assists

✅ 2 Premier League titles



If you still don't rate Raheem Sterling, shame on you. 🙄#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/ntXMJvf1Oc — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 3, 2021

Ferran Torres - N/A

Came on when Manchester City were keeping hold of the ball and ticking along to register their 15th straight away win across all competitions.

Phil Foden - N/A

Foden was subbed on for Kevin de Bruyne in the 88th minute.