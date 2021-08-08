Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Kelechi Iheanacho penalty seals second title for Foxes | Community Shield 2021

Leicester City beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley to lift the 2021 Community Shield.

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench and scored the winning goal from the spot in the penultimate minute of normal time, sealing their second title of the year.

The Sky Blues were the favorites but never really dominated the game despite keeping more of the ball.

New signing Jack Grealish, costing £100 million from Aston Villa, missed a good chance in the last few minutes of the game.

But the scoreline was fair to the Foxes, who were a real danger on the break, with Iheanacho drawing a foul off Nathan Ake inside the area and then dispatching the penalty himself.

Leicester City won their second Community Shield trophy, and the first since 1971, to start the 2021-22 campaign on a bright note.

Here are the player ratings for both sides:

Leicester City Player Ratings

Iheanacho's late penalty made the difference for the Foxes

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10

The Dane was confident between the sticks and equal to whatever came his way.

Wilfred Ndidi - 7/10

Ndidi turned in a good shift in defense and kept Grealish in check after he came on.

Caglar Soyuncu - 7.5/10

The Turkish centre-back had his hands full early on when City were on the frontfoot, but managed everything just about alright.

Daniel Amartey - 7/10

The third and final piece of Leicester's defensive puzzle, Amartey was pegged back in his own area throughout but didn't put a foot wrong. He registered three clearances and two tackles.

Ricardo Pereira - 8/10

Pereira was a revelation in midfield. He attempted to break down City's movements and timed his tackles to perfection, completing eight in the match. He also won nine of 14 ground duels.

James Maddison - 7/10

He drifted in and out of the match but made a lot of runs and laid three key passes, the most by a Leicester player.

Youri Tielemans - 6/10

Leicester's hero in the FA Cup finals with the winning goal, Tielemans was visibly below his best. His passes lacked precision but won a few tackles after the break.

Ryan Bertrand - 6.5/10

He linked up well with Barnes going forward but discharged his defensive responsibilities with elan too. Bertrand went into the books for a rash challenge on Mahrez, the only sore note of his game.

Harvey Barnes - 7/10

Barnes was an infectious ball of energy and got forward to devastating effect, leaving Manchester City on tenterhooks. Most of the side's good attacking moves stemmed from him.

Ayoze Perez - 6/10

The Spaniard pressed well and passed the ball around brilliantly in attacking areas but lacked the end product.

Jamie Vardy - 6.5/10

He came very close to breaking the deadlock in the first-half but his effort came off the post thanks to timely intervention by Steffen. His link-up play with Barnes and Perez was good, although his impact waned as the match wore on.

Substitutes

Marc Albrighton - 6.5/10

He always looked to get the ball to Iheanacho or Daka, and while it produced mixed results, Albrighton's crosses gave Manchester City a lot to worry about.

Boubakary Soumare - 6/10

Soumare's one-the-ball strengths were impressive, forcing the Manchester City players into tackles.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 5/10

He made a lot of runs but there was nothing else to see from him.

Luke Thomas - 7/10

Thomas was strong in the air and demonstrated excellent reading of the game.

Patson Daka - 7/10

His pace was a big problem for Manchester City and came really close to scoring on a few occasions.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 8/10

Leicester's hero of the day, Iheanacho, won the penalty and clinically dispatched the same, winning the game and the trophy for his side.

Born in Nigeria. Made in Manchester. Finishing in Wembley 🎯



