Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea: 3 reasons why Chelsea drew the game | Premier League 2019-20

Frank Lampard was disappointed once again as Chelsea failed to gather all 3 point against the Foxes

Chelsea visited the King Power Stadium on Saturday knowing very well that they needed a win to lift the mood at the club. The Blues were coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup last weekend, even though Frank Lampard’s wards were stretched by the Championship side on the day.

Against Leicester City, the Englishman was looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after two disappointing results on the trot. Chelsea lost to Newcastle United and drew against Arsenal in their last 2 games in the league, but were still 6 points clear in 4th place.

The Blues had ended the January transfer window without making any reinforcements and Lampard had rued the chance to strengthen the squad in the build up to the business end of the season. The Englishman was aware that the battle for the 4th and final Champions League place was just warming up. As such, Chelsea needed all 3 points against Leicester City, but it was not going to be easy.

The Foxes have been playing exceptional football under Brendan Rodgers this season, but had endured a disappointing loss at the hands of Aston Villa in midweek in the Carabao Cup. It denied Rodgers a chance at winning his first Silverware for the club, and Leicester City were desperate to bounce back against Chelsea. As such, Saturday set up a fascinating battle between 3rd and 4th in the Premier League, two teams separated by 8 points but both eager for victory.

Chelsea started the game well but failed to find a breakthrough. The first half ended 0-0 and the visitors took the lead early in the second half through Antonio Rudiger. However, the hosts drew level through Harvey Barnes 8 minutes later. Ben Chilwell then put Leicester City ahead in the 64th minute, only for Rudiger to score his second of the game 7 minutes later. The game ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

For Lampard, it was another disappointing result and here are 3 reasons why the Blues drew the game.

#3 Leicester City missed easy chances in the dying minutes of the game

Harvey Barnes missed a sitter in the dying minutes of the game

Chelsea would have ended the game without any points in the bag had Leicester City not wasted easy chances in the dying minutes of the game. First, Jonny Evans got free of his marker and sent a thumping header wide of the post.

It was an unbelievable miss that would have justified Leicester City’s growing dominance in the game. Next, Barnes had the opportunity to secure all 3 points for his team, but the Englishman missed an easy chance after he was gloriously set up by Jamie Vardy.

