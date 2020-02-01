Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Leicester hosted Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash as both teams looked to strengthen their grip on Champions League qualification.

It was important for both teams to get the win as the recent results did not go their way. While that was not the case, both teams played out an entertaining draw in a see-saw encounter. Frank Lampard made the headlines when he dropped struggling keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero. Tammy Abraham made the starting line-up despite not being 100% fit.

The first half of the match was largely uneventful but the game came to life just after half-time when Antonio Rudiger headed Chelsea in front from a corner. The home team levelled eight minutes later when Harvey Barnes' effort deflected into the top-right corner. The foxes took the lead when Ben Chilwell scored after some scrappy defending by Chelsea but Antonio Rudiger scored a towering header to win a point for the London side.

It was a game of two halves where Chelsea were the better team in the first and Leicester in the second. The draw means that the Foxes stay third in the table, eight points above Chelsea in fourth. Keeping all that in mind, let us look at the Hits and Flops from this game:

#5 Hit: Mason Mount

Mason Mount showcased his set-play abilities

90 minutes of ups and downs for Mason Mount against Leicester City but he did enough to be counted as a hit for this game. Full of running as he always is, Mason Mount pressed high for Chelsea and worked as an engine throughout the game.

The youngster got into some excellent positions but looked short of belief in front of goal, especially in the first half. Some of the final third play wasn't great from the Englishman but his cracking deliveries for Antonio Rudiger got Chelsea a draw away from home. The 21-year old got two assists to his name and will be looking to build on this performance.

