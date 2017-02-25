Leicester City and Roberto Mancini are a match made in heaven

Leicester City must do all they can to convince Roberto Mancini to take over the reins - they're a match made in heaven.

Following the surprising sacking of Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, attention has swiftly turned to the candidates who could replace the Italian at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes should look no further than Roberto Mancini, as the two parties are well suited for a variety of reasons.

Mancini's career in England remains one of the most successful stints by a foreign coach in recent years, and a return to Leicester would benefit not only the Italian but also the club. The Foxes famously defied the odds last season by claiming the Premier League title and creating arguably the greatest story ever in football, but that doesn't mean sacking Ranieri was necessarily a poor decision.

Only a fool would deny the impact Mancini had at Manchester City, as during his time in the blue side of Manchester, Mancini guided City to, not only their first trophy in 35 years, but also their first league title in 44 years.

Like in 2009, Mancini would enter into a club who controversially sacked their manager only for the media backlash to blacken the entrance of one of European football's most talented and inspiring managers.

Were Leicester right to sack Ranieri? It's difficult to fathom why many people consider the club villains for sacking a manager who guided his side to a relegation fight following the title success of last season.

Not many expected the Foxes to challenge the top four, and most didn't even expect a challenge for European football. However, not many expected this talented side to be staring down the barrel of a relegation scrap – and a scrap that could result in the death stroke of relegation.

Ranieri wasn't sacked because of Leicester’s failure to defend their title, he was sacked because they may not be in the league next season – and the possibility and reality are there for all to witness.

But why Mancini? You only have to look at his time at Inter Milan and Manchester City to identify that his record speaks for itself. During his time with the Serie A giants, Mancini guided the club to four consecutive titles before he resigned in 2008.

Many people considered it a guarantee that Inter Milan would win the league when the football fixing scandal decimated Italian football, but this is a manager capable of dealing with the pressure of guiding a club to its ambitions.

Mancini's Inter side were tasked with becoming the most dominating force in Italian football, and the manager delivered with ease. His astute signings in the transfer market coupled with an already star-studded squad ensured he would become an Inter icon. Ultimately, it was his frailties in the Champions League that caused him to be replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Forget the position Leicester are in for a moment, and consider the talent the squad possess. Provided Mancini was given the opportunity at Leicester, would anyone believe he would fail to achieve the club's ambitions of Premier League survival?

Mancini would deliver the demands of the owners with relative ease. It would be those owners that would finance Mancini with the opportunity to become a success, and the chances are he wouldn't have wasted the £70 million spent by Ranieri last summer.

The name alone, and the attraction of Premier League football, would mean numerous players would jump at the chance to pursue their career in England at the King Power. Unlike Ranieri, Mancini has a world-renowned name capable of attracting some of Europe's finest stars because of his success at Inter and Manchester City.

This was the same manager that lured David Silva and Yaya Toure in the prime of their career away from Spain. Provided Leicester can finance moves of such calibre, players would quickly jump to join Mancini.

In the short-term, the Italian would be tasked with ensuring Leicester maintain their status as a Premier League club and not become the first defending English champions since Manchester City in 1938 to be relegated the year after winning the league title.

With thirteen games remaining, Mancini would have to fend off the charges of five teams to ensure they didn't become one of the three facing relegation.

But why would he keep Leicester alive?

Unlike Ranieri, Mancini will not allow personalities to dominate the dressing room.

During his time at the Etihad, he famously sold Craig Bellamy, who was arguably City's best player during the 2009/2010, for being too mouthy and outspoken. When Carlos Tevez refused to give Mancini 100% in Bayern Munich, he forced the striker away from the first-team for six months before he apologised and was subsequently fined.

The situation at Leicester is certainly similar. Riyad Mahrez is clearly a passenger in the side, while Robert Huth continues to divide opinion.

Whether it be a stepping stone for a return to English football management or a job that offers longevity and the chance to create even more history, the fact remains that Roberto Mancini and Leicester are ideally suited.

If either party can somehow find a way of convincing the other that they require each other, Leicester City would become a stable Premier League side.