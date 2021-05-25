Leicester City bottle chance to qualify for Champions League after disappointing Tottenham defeat

Two permutations were available for Leicester City on the final day of the season: beat Tottenham and hope that results elsewhere go their way to secure a place in the top four.

By the time the first half of all matches were played, though, the Foxes had just one job to do: beat Spurs and Champions League qualification will be theirs.

However, Brendan Rodgers and his side failed the test. Despite taking the lead twice against Tottenham, Leicester disappointingly capitulated in the final 15 minutes.

Two penalty goals from Jamie Vardy seemed to be enough for the Foxes, but a Harry Kane strike, a Kasper Schmeichel own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale helped Spurs overturn the result.

It ends in defeat.#LeiTot — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 23, 2021

Rodgers' Leicester City bottle it again

Among the three teams who fought for the remaining two Champions League slots in the Premier League, Leicester City stayed in the top four for more days than any other side.

The Foxes were even second at one point but a series of inconsistent results saw them overtaken by Manchester United and subsequently Liverpool and Chelsea.

The 4-2 defeat to Tottenham means Leicester City have dropped to the Europa League and this is the second season running that they have bottled Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

With Aston Villa beating Chelsea, all the Foxes needed to do was win against Spurs to seal their place in the top four but they failed themselves, their fans and every neutral that was backing them.

It wasn't to be, but your support today and throughout 2020/21 has been amazing. Thank you 👏 pic.twitter.com/0aeBAXnNQQ — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 23, 2021

Genuine questions over Rodgers’ ability to manage top teams

Rodgers has received massive praise for his transformation of Leicester City since joining them. The Northern Irishman has made the Foxes perennial top-four contenders.

He also led the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup trophy after beating Chelsea in the final. However, bottling Champions League qualification twice raises questions about his ability to lead bigger teams.

"It's hugely disappointing for us. We fought so hard all season. I always said you’re judged after 38 games and unfortunately we couldn’t quite make it,” Rodgers said after the game, as quoted by Eurosport.

"I have nothing but pride and admiration for the players. They've constantly had things go against them with injuries. If you look at the importance of the players out today, we were able to take it down to the last game and the last 15 minutes.

"The biggest factor [in losing Wesley Fofana] is we lose that extra height and presence in set-piece moments. Usually we have Jonny [Evans] and Wesley, good presence and we conceded from two set-pieces.”

There’s no doubt Rodgers has done very well at Leicester City, but bottling Champions League qualification for the second season running suggests he’s exactly at his level. No more, no less.

He’s a good manager, but just a cut below the elites.