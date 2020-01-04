Leicester City Transfer News: Juventus reject the Foxes' bid for Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral

Leicester City have reportedly had a bid for Juventus defender Merih Demiral rejected by the Italian giants shortly after they were said to have tabled an offer to the Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici in the initial days of the January transfer window.

Juventus turn down bids for Demiral from two clubs

According to Sky in Italy, the Bianconeri have rejected a bid in excess of £25.5 million from the Foxes for the services of the 21-year-old defender. It is understood that the Turin giants had also turned down an offer of £34 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2018 but has since struggled to integrate into the first-team, having made only three league appearances for the Old Lady this season. Instead, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt appear to be Maurizio Sarri's favourite combination at the heart of the defence as the reigning champions continue to fight off Inter Milan in their race for the Serie A trophy.

The Turkey international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the run-up to the winter transfer window but Leicester are understood to be the only Premier League club to have made an official bid for him.

Brendan Rodgers is unlikely to be too discontent with the rejection of the bid as he already boasts of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu as his regular starters, with the likes of Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic also available to him if called upon.

The Foxes currently sit at second place on the Premier League table and will hope to maintain their position with a win over Aston Villa on January 8. In the meantime, they are scheduled to take on Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup later today.

