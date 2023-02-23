Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2023

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead over Manchester City as they hit the road to take on Leicester City this Saturday.

The Premier League leaders picked up a late win against Aston Villa in a thrilling contest last weekend. After falling behind as early as the 5th minute of the game to an Ollie Watkins goal, the Gunners looked to be on course to capitulate under pressure.

Although Bukayo Saka restored parity 11 minutes later, the Gunners found themselves trailing again by the 31st minute. But thanks to second-half goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli which bookended an own goal by Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal picked up three much-needed points.

The Gunners have eked out late wins multiple times this season and that is the kind of habit that behooves champions. With a win on Saturday, Arsenal will go five points clear of Manchester City for at least a couple of hours before Pep Guardiola's men square off against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Leicester City fell to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in their latest outing. Although the scoreline makes it look like a bonafide humbling, Leicester City weren't without their chances last Sunday.

In fact, they created enough opportunities to have been at least 2-0 up by the time Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils.

But at the end of the day, the game ended in an unsavory defeat and the Foxes will need to pick themselves up as they prepare to lock horns against arguably the best team in the country right now.

They certainly have the quality to cause problems for the big teams in the Premier League, but can they improve their end product? We'll have to wait and see.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have won their last four Premier League matches against Leicester City.

With a win, Arsenal can make it three consecutive away league wins against the Foxes for just the second time in their history.

Leicester City haven't won any of their last 18 Premier League games against teams starting the day at the top of the table.

Leicester City have mustered just three wins in their 11 home Premier League games so far this term.

Out of their 12 away league games this seasons, Arsenal have managed to win nine, draw one and lose two.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Leicester City can hurt Arsenal but they have so often lacked that clinical touch. Meanwhile, Arsenal have shown that they are a resilient unit this season and they are likely to find a way once again.

Arsenal's away form has been commendable while Leicester City have not done a great job so far this season on home soil.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Arsenal

Leicester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

