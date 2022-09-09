Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Brendan Rodgers' struggling Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a shocking start to their campaign. The Foxes suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 44 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 35 victories.

Leicester City have failed to score in their last two home games against Aston Villa and have failed to score in three consecutive home games only against Manchester United and Manchester City.

After winning only four of their first 22 Premier League games against Leicester City, Aston Villa have won two of their last four games against the Foxes.

Leicester City have managed only one point from their six Premier League games so far - the last time they were winless in the first seven games of the season was in the 1983-84 campaign.

Leicester City have lost each of their last five games in the Premier League - their worst losing streak in the competition since 2014.

Aston Villa have lost their last four matches away from home - their worst record on the road since 2017.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Leicester City have endured an abysmal campaign so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Aston Villa put up an admirable display against Manchester City but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

