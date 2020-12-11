Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play hosts to Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Greek side AEK Athens on Thursday in their final UEFA Europa League group stage game.

First-half goals from Turkey international Cengiz Under and English winger Harvey Barnes ensured victory for the Foxes.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Southampton on Monday in the English Premier League.

Goals from Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard and England international Danny Ings secured a narrow victory for the Saints, with a first-half penalty from German midfielder Pascal Gross proving to be a mere consolation for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 15 previous encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost four and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with the game ending in a goalless draw. The likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Neal Maupay all featured, but were unable to find the net.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-D-L

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira and Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, who are out injured. Belgium international Timothy Castagne and midfielder Daniel Amartey are also injured.

Injured: Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without veteran midfielder Adam Lallana and striker Florin Andone, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch midfielder Davy Propper, Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister and goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Injured: Adam Lallana, Florin Andone

Doubtful: Davy Propper, Christian Walton, Alexis Mac Allister

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Mathew Ryan, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Leicester City have achieved positive results this season, despite key personnel missing due to injuries. Veteran striker Jamie Vardy continues to lead the line exceptionally, while young centre-back Wesley Fofana has slotted into the backline seamlessly.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have played some good football, and are starting to find form. The signing of Danny Welbeck has proven to be an astute one, while young talents Ben White and Tariq Lamptey continue to impress.

The Foxes are perhaps lucky to be where they are, while Brighton & Hove Albion deserve more. A close match is expected, with Leicester City likely to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

