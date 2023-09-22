Leicester City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Leicester City and Bristol City battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday eight clash on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at fellow promotion hopefuls Norwich City in midweek. Kelechi Iheanacho and Kasey McAteer scored in either half to guide the Foxes to victory.

Bristol, meanwhile, comfortably trounced Plymouth Argyle 4-1 at home. Samuel Bell, Matthew James and Mark Sykes scored first-half goals to give them a comfortable lead at the break. Harry Cornick stepped off the bench to wrap up proceedings 10 minutes from time.

The win saw the Robins climb to seventh spot in the points table, having garnered 12 points from seven games. Leicester, meanwhile, remain in second spot with 18 points after seven games as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

Leicester City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 67 times, with Leicester leading 28-20.

This is their first clash in over a decade. Their last meeting in January 2013 saw Leicester claim a 4-0 away win en route Bristol's relegation to League One.

Bristol have conceded 3.6 corners per game this season, the lowest in the Championship.

Leicester have won eight of their nine games across competitions this season. That includes six wins in the Championship and two in the Carabao Cup.

Five of Bristol's last seven competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Leicester's last three home games have been decided by a single goal.

Leicester City vs Bristol City Prediction

Leicester have laid their marker in their quest to gain instant promotion back to the Premier League. Enzo Maresca's side have been almost unstoppable in the league, with just one loss in seven games.

However, that defeat came in their most recent game at the King Power Stadium. So, the East Midlands outfit will look to get back on track in front of their fans. Expect the 2015-16 Premier League winners to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 Bristol

Leicester City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leicester to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Leicester to score over 1.5 goals