Leicester City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

Leicester City are set to play Cardiff City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in their most recent game. A second-half goal from attacker Stephy Mavdidi sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers in their most recent game. Goals from Irish attacker Sinclair Armstrong and Suriname international Kenneth Paal secured the win for Queens Park Rangers. Canada international Ike Ugbo scored the goal for Cardiff City.

Leicester City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City have won seven games, lost four and drawn three.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has managed three goal contributions in two games for Leicester City this season.

Attacker Stephy Mavdidi has managed two goal contributions in two league starts for Leicester City this season.

Canada international Ike Ugbo has managed three goal contributions in two league starts for Cardiff City.

Winger Josh Bowler has one goal in two league starts for Cardiff City this season.

Leicester City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Leicester City were not expected to be one of the teams to be relegated last season, and the Foxes have had to deal with the repercussions. Players like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu have all left the club.

The club have made some astute signings though. Midfielder Harry Winks and centre-back Conor Coady have both joined the club on permanent deals, while Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei has joined on a loan deal. Manager Enzo Maresca was an assistant at Manchester City before becoming the manager of Leicester City, and will be hoping to put his experience working with one of the best managers of all time to full use.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, have not splashed the cash like Leicester City have; they have signed Aaron Ramsey, Yakou Meite and Dimitrios Goutas on free transfers. They finished 21st last season in the Championship, and will hope to avoid coming so dangerously close to being relegated.

Leicester City should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Cardiff City

Leicester City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Leicester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Leicester City to keep a clean sheet- yes