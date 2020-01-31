Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Chelsea FC v Leicester City

High-flying Leicester City are set to welcome Chelsea at the King Power Stadium to kick off the Premier League action on Saturday. Both clubs haven't had an awful lot of transfer activity in the window that is set to slam shut on the 31st of January and will hope to further solidify their top 4 status heading into the business end of the season.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview

Leicester City currently sit 3rd on the Premier League table in what has been a spectacular campaign for the so far. The Foxes under Brendan Rodgers at a point appeared to be in pole position to finish as the best of the rest in the wake of Liverpool's sublime title push but are now firmly placed to finish in a UEFA Champions League berth on the table at the least.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have won just 2 of their last 5 games after a great start to the season. Frank Lampard's men travel to Leicester to get their season back on track as a victory against a superb Leicester side could prove to be the perfect opportunity to jumpstart their season, especially on the Foxes' own turf.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Head to head

Chelsea have scored 8 goals in their last 5 league fixtures, managing to keep one clean sheet in the process and conceded 5. Leicester, on the other hand, have scored 11 goals and have kept no clean sheets, conceding 6.

Since 2015, the Blues and the Foxes have met on 10 occasions in the league, with Chelsea winning 4, Leicester winning 2 and 4 draws.

Only 5 out of their last 10 league meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored, with each of the last 2 seasons seeing at least 1 goalless draw being played.

In their last 6 Premier League meetings, the home team has failed to win a single game, having gone on to draw 3 of them and lose the remaining 3.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Given the track record of the meetings between both sides, we could be set to witness a tightly-contested match at the King Power Stadium. However, that being said, a lot could depend on Chelsea's star striker Tammy Abraham who has had a great season so far. The Englishman is reportedly a doubt to face off against the returning Jamie Vardy's Leicester, and should the striker not recover in time, the Blues might be in for a difficult evening.

Michy Batshuayi has failed to grab the opportunities presented to him during his time at Stamford Bridge so far and is an unconvincing option to deputise for the injured Englishman. Vardy's return could further dampen Chelsea's hopes of gaining 3 points, especially given the Chelsea backline's (and more specifically, Kepa Arrizabalaga's) form, Leicester could potentially seal all 3 points on the evening.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Betting tips

With Abraham being their major source for goals, Chelsea aren't too prolific in front of goal without the forward and do not have another player who could replicate his numbers. The Foxes average 2 goals per game in the league at home and have scored 24 in their 12 games at the King Power, conceding just 12. With Vardy returning, that trend could be expected to continue.

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No