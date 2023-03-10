Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2023

Leicester City are set to play Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Ruben Selles' Southampton in the league. A first-half goal from Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz secured the win for Southampton.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from attacker Raheem Sterling and German forward Kai Havertz sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Chelsea.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

in 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won 12 games, lost four and drawn six.

Midfielder James Maddison has 14 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Leicester City this season.

Attacker Harvey Barnes has scored eight goals in 23 league starts for Leicester City so far.

Attacker Raheem Sterling has six goal contributions in 16 league starts for Chelsea so far.

German forward Kai Havertz has six goal contributions in 21 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Leicester City are currently 15th in the standings and have lost their last three league games. A poor start to the season saw Brendan Rodgers come under immense pressure, and while the attention has moved away from Leicester City after they stabilized, the Foxes' ambitions will surely be higher than the position they currently occupy.

James Maddison has been one of the best players in the league this season, but the 26-year-old is attracting heavy interest from Newcastle United. Maddison's departure would certainly create more problems for Leicester City.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are 10th and have won only one of their last five league games. Their win over Borussia Dortmund has been described as a turning point for Graham Potter. The 47-year old has faced huge criticism since joining the club, with Chelsea struggling despite heavy investment.

The Borussia Dortmund win could prove to be the catalyst for Potter and his side. The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are all extremely talented footballers and will surely come good with time for the club.

Chelsea to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Leicester City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

