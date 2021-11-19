Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2021

The King Power Stadium will be the venue for a matchday 12 fixture in the Premier League between Leicester City and Chelsea on Saturday.

The game is one of the marquee clashes of the weekend. Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after each securing a 1-1 draw before the international break.

First-half goals from Raphinha and Harvey Barnes settled the game between the hosts and Leeds United at Elland Road.

Chelsea were held to a shock 1-1 draw on home turf by a resolute Burnley. Kai Havertz's goal in the first half seemingly put the Blues on their way to a routine victory, but the Clarets had other ideas and equalized through Matej Vydra in the 79th minute.

Despite the draw, the Stamford Bridge outfit still hold a three-point advantage at the summit while Leicester City are in 12th spot on 15 points.

Leicester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 120 occasions in the past, with Chelsea winning 58 matches. Leicester City have 28 wins to their name, while 34 games in the past have ended in stalemates.

The Blues triumphed in the most recent meeting between the sides with a 2-1 home win in May. Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho's second-half goals helped settle a key game in the race for the top four.

Chelsea's draw with Burnley halted a run of seven consecutive victories. The capital side are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with clean sheets kept in five of those games.

Brendan Rodgers has struggled against Chelsea as a manager, winning just two and losing eight of this 18 matches against them from the dugout.

Chelsea have picked up the fewest yellow cards in the Premier League this season, 12 (1.09 per match on average).

Leicester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been rejuvenated under the management of Thomas Tuchel and the Blues have been identified as genuine title contenders. The west London outfit's surge to the summit of the standings has been made possible by a rock-solid defense that gives away just a few chances.

Leicester City, for their part, have flattered to deceive and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes, however, know how to up the ante against elite sides and a statement victory over Chelsea could turn their season around.

Chelsea's record on their travels has been stellar, with just one goal conceded in five matches. However, Brendan Rodgers' men have enough quality to trouble Edouard Mendy in goal. We are backing the visitors to emerge triumphant with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Leicester City vs Chelsea Betting Tip

Tip 1: Result: Chelsea to win (The capital side need maximum points to remain at the summit and will be boosted by the return to fitness of key players).

Tip 2: Both teams to score - YES (Leicester City have found the back of the net in nine of their 11 league games this season).

Tip 3: Over 9.5 corners - YES (Both sides rank in the top three for teams with the highest average corners in the league this season).

