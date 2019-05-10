Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Predicted line-ups and more

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 135 // 10 May 2019, 12:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City FC vs Chelsea FC

Leicester City will take on Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in the final round of the Premier League on Sunday. The Foxes have undergone a transformation and have been playing some beautiful football since former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers took charge of the club in late February.

Chelsea, who defeated Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties last night to book their place in the UEFA Europa League final, will come into this game with the added motivation of holding on to their third place in the league table. Maurizio Sarri's men have got into their stride quite late in the season, but this surge has seen them display an attacking brand of football which was earlier lacking from them.

Leicester City will bank on star man and former England international Jamie Vardy to give them an advantage over the Blues in front of goal. The Premier League's Player of the Month for April has been fantastic for his side ever since Rodgers took over, and he can very well prove to be the difference between the two sides on Sunday.

The Foxes also have exciting young players such as James Maddison and Marc Albrighton, who can cause a lot of damage alongside on-loan midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is going through a purple patch currently.

Chelsea will rely on Belgian 'wizard' Eden Hazard to end the season with a win away from home. He will be assisted by Argentine centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain in his pursuit to prevent Leicester City from running away with the three points. Chelsea's midfield, which consists of heavyweights such N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, looks very well-balanced.

The game will be refereed by Anthony Taylor whose assistants will be Gary Beswick and Darren Cann. Craig Pawson will be the fourth official.

Predicted lineups:

Leicester City:

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan, Ricardo Pereira

Advertisement

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Marc Albrighton

Attackers: Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy

Chelsea:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic

Attackers: Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain, Pedro Rodriguez