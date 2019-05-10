×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Predicted line-ups and more

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
135   //    10 May 2019, 12:52 IST

Leicester City FC vs Chelsea FC
Leicester City FC vs Chelsea FC

Leicester City will take on Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in the final round of the Premier League on Sunday. The Foxes have undergone a transformation and have been playing some beautiful football since former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers took charge of the club in late February.

Chelsea, who defeated Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties last night to book their place in the UEFA Europa League final, will come into this game with the added motivation of holding on to their third place in the league table. Maurizio Sarri's men have got into their stride quite late in the season, but this surge has seen them display an attacking brand of football which was earlier lacking from them.

Leicester City will bank on star man and former England international Jamie Vardy to give them an advantage over the Blues in front of goal. The Premier League's Player of the Month for April has been fantastic for his side ever since Rodgers took over, and he can very well prove to be the difference between the two sides on Sunday.

The Foxes also have exciting young players such as James Maddison and Marc Albrighton, who can cause a lot of damage alongside on-loan midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is going through a purple patch currently.

Chelsea will rely on Belgian 'wizard' Eden Hazard to end the season with a win away from home. He will be assisted by Argentine centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain in his pursuit to prevent Leicester City from running away with the three points. Chelsea's midfield, which consists of heavyweights such N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, looks very well-balanced.

The game will be refereed by Anthony Taylor whose assistants will be Gary Beswick and Darren Cann. Craig Pawson will be the fourth official.

Predicted lineups:

Leicester City:

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan, Ricardo Pereira

Advertisement

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Marc Albrighton

Attackers: Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy


Chelsea:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic

Attackers: Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain, Pedro Rodriguez

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Leicester City Eden Hazard Jamie Vardy Brendan Rodgers Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs. Leicester Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Leicester City: Premier League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League 2018-19 Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups and More
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Manchester United: Preview, team news, match facts, predicted line-ups and prediction
RELATED STORY
Man City vs Leicester - Opposition Fan Preview | Premier League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 teams which slumped after winning the league
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Manchester United: Match Preview, Key Players and Prediction | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League managers who could be sacked in February
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Leicester vs Arsenal - Predictions, Tactics, Starting XI & more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us