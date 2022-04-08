Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Leicester City play host to Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will seek their third consecutive victory for the first time since 2020.

Leicester, meanwhile, were held to an uneventful goalless draw by PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinals tie on Thursday.

They now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they have lost just once in their last five outings, claiming three wins and one draw.

With 37 points from 28 games, Leicester are tenth in the points table, level on points with Sunday’s visitors, albeit with two games in hand.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, denied Arsenal a place in the top four by cruising to an emphatic 3-0 victory.

The Eagles are now unbeaten in seven games, claiming five wins and two draws since losing 1-0 against Chelsea in February.

While Palace will look to keep the ball rolling, next up is an opposing side whom they have failed to defeat in five meetings, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 4-1 victory in 2019.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 76 meetings.

Palace have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Palace, claiming three wins and two draws since a 4-1 loss in 2019.

Palace head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in seven games, claiming five wins and two draws.

Leicester are also unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions, picking up four wins and three draws since a 3-2 loss against Tottenham in January.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Patrick Vieira has steered an impressive turnaround at Palace, who sit ninth in the standings. While Leicester have endured an underwhelming campaign, they head into the game with several world-class talents across the pitch. The Foxes should extend their dominance in this fixture and end the visitors' unbeaten run.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Three of the last five meetings between the two meetings have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Leicester have conceded 47 goals this season — the most in the top 13 teams in the standings).

