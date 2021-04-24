Leicester City vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold with another fixture on Monday night this weekend as Leicester City host Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Crystal Palace are in 13th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea in their previous game and have their work cut out for them in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other, are currently in third place in the league table and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Foxes overcame a difficult period with an emphatic 3-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Leicester City have the slightest of historical advantages over Crystal Palace and have won 28 games out of a total of 74 matches played between the two teams. Crystal Palace have managed 27 victories against Leicester City and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two English sides took place in December last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Crystal Palace gave an excellent account of themselves on the day and will want to take it up a notch on Monday.

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-W-W

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-L-D

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Team News

Leicester City have a strong squad

Leicester City

Harvey Barnes and James Justin are ruled out with injuries at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Wes Morgan is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Harvey Barnes, James Justin

Doubtful: Wes Morgan

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace have a depleted squad

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have several injuries to account for with Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Wayne Hennessey, and Nathan Ferguson sidelined for this match. Connor Wickham and James McArthur are also dealing with niggles and are unlikely to be risked in this game,

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: James McArthur, Connor Wickham

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, Chiekhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Leicester City have had a few blips on their radar over the past month and will want to make a top-four statement this weekend. Brendan Rodger's side was impressive against West Bromwich Albion this week and needs a similar performance on Monday.

Crystal Palace have excellent players in their ranks but have failed to find a system that brings the best out of their stars. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

