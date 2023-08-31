Leicester City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023 

Leicester City will welcome Hull City to the King Power Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup. Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi stepped off the bench to score and provide an assist and guide the Foxes into the third round.

Leicester City will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Rotherham United. The victory helped them hold onto top spot in the table, having garnered maximum points from four games.

Hull City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on home turf. They went ahead through Ozan Tufan but Nahki Wells' 62nd-minute strike ensured parity was restored. The draw left the Tigers in eighth spot in the table with seven points to show for their efforts in four games.

Leicester City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 81 occasions in the past. Hull City lead 30-27, while 24 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since May 2017 when Leicester City claimed a 3-1 comeback home win in the Premier League.

Hull City's five competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Leicester City's four league wins this season have come by a one-goal margin.

Leicester City have won their first four league games of a season for the first time in their history. They are aiming to become only the second side in history to win their opening five Championship games in a season.

Hull City have kept just two clean sheets in the last 10 head-to-head games.

Leicester City vs Hull City Prediction

Leicester City have adapted instantly to life in the Championship and are aiming for an immediate return back to the top-flight. The Foxes have been rampant, winning all six competitive games they have played this season.

Hull City will attempt to put a spanner in their hosts' wheels.

However, Leicester City's impressive start doesn't seem likely to stop anytime soon and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

Leicester City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score over 1.5 goals