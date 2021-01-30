Leicester City vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City host Leeds United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Foxes looking to keep a long unbeaten run going.

Leicester had won five matches in all competitions, including three in the Premier League, before they drew 1-1 against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

In that game, James Rodriguez gave Everton the lead, but Leicester City equalized midway through the second half.

Youri Tielemans scored the goal for the Foxes, assisted by an error from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Leicester are currently third in the Premier League, with 39 points from 20 games.

▪️ Taking on Leeds United

▪️ The Foxes' maturing squad

▪️ Admiration for Bielsa's style



Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of #LeiLee... pic.twitter.com/JiCOJHvoZt — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 29, 2021

They have two points less than Manchester City, who are currently top, with Pep Guardiola's side having a game in hand.

Leeds, on the other hand, are 12th, with 26 points from 19 games. They beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Tuesday, with goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison sandwiching Miguel Almiron's goal for the Magpies.

That was a huge boost for Marcelo Bielsa's side, as they had lost three matches in a row before that.

💬 "They play to try and attack" Marcelo gives his thoughts on Leicester ahead of Sunday's clash pic.twitter.com/87FfuHBlX3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Leicester City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Leeds United have won 47 games against Leicester City, while losing 44 of the 124 games that they have played against the Foxes.

Leicester were rampant in the reverse fixture in a 4-1 win, with Tielemans scoring a brace on that day.

Leicester City form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Leeds United form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Leicester City vs Leeds United Team News

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers will still have to do without star striker Jamie Vardy for this game. The Englishman has undergone a minor hernia surgery, and could be back for their game next week.

Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt after pulling up in the game against Everton, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt.

Injured: Jamie Vardy

Doubtful: Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Diego Llorente once again injured himself, after coming on in the game against Newcastle United. Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi remain ruled out.

Injured: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction

Advertisement

Despite being without Vardy, Leicester will still pose enough of a threat to trouble a Leeds defence that has been consistently leaky this season.

We are predicting a narrow Leicester win in this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Leeds United