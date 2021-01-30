Leicester City vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City host Leeds United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Foxes looking to keep a long unbeaten run going.
Leicester had won five matches in all competitions, including three in the Premier League, before they drew 1-1 against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.
In that game, James Rodriguez gave Everton the lead, but Leicester City equalized midway through the second half.
Youri Tielemans scored the goal for the Foxes, assisted by an error from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Leicester are currently third in the Premier League, with 39 points from 20 games.
They have two points less than Manchester City, who are currently top, with Pep Guardiola's side having a game in hand.
Leeds, on the other hand, are 12th, with 26 points from 19 games. They beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Tuesday, with goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison sandwiching Miguel Almiron's goal for the Magpies.
That was a huge boost for Marcelo Bielsa's side, as they had lost three matches in a row before that.
Leicester City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head
Leeds United have won 47 games against Leicester City, while losing 44 of the 124 games that they have played against the Foxes.
Leicester were rampant in the reverse fixture in a 4-1 win, with Tielemans scoring a brace on that day.
Leicester City form guide: D-W-W-W-W
Leeds United form guide: W-L-L-L-W
Leicester City vs Leeds United Team News
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers will still have to do without star striker Jamie Vardy for this game. The Englishman has undergone a minor hernia surgery, and could be back for their game next week.
Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt after pulling up in the game against Everton, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt.
Injured: Jamie Vardy
Doubtful: Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi
Suspended: None
Leeds United
Diego Llorente once again injured himself, after coming on in the game against Newcastle United. Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi remain ruled out.
Injured: Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Leicester City vs Leeds United Predicted XI
Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho
Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford
Leicester City vs Leeds United Prediction
Despite being without Vardy, Leicester will still pose enough of a threat to trouble a Leeds defence that has been consistently leaky this season.
We are predicting a narrow Leicester win in this game.
Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Leeds UnitedPublished 30 Jan 2021, 13:19 IST